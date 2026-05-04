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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee issues strong comeback video amid trailing TMC; says 'We will win the final round'

In the ongoing West Bengal Election 2026 vote counting, the BJP is up early, and Mamata is telling TMC cadres to wait for later rounds because she expects the trend to reverse in TMC’s favour.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 04, 2026, 01:16 PM IST

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee issues strong comeback video amid trailing TMC; says 'We will win the final round'
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Amid the BJP's early strong gains in the West Bengal Election Result 2026, Mamata Banerjee, TMC chief and incumbent CM, addressed TMC workers and supporters directly, claiming the "final round of counting will definitely see TMC win." In a morale-boosting, tactical message, the TMC supremo said, "I request all counting agents and candidates not to leave the counting area. This is the BJP's plan. 

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee drops URGENT video amid BJP's strong gain in early trends

She reiterated that the BJP  will show their results first and ours later in the first two or three rounds. "Counting has been stopped after two or three rounds in about 100 locations. Seven machines were found in Kalyani, where there was no match. It's a total forceful use of central forces to oppress the Trinamool Congress everywhere, breaking offices, and forcibly occupying them. You have seen how they looted votes in the name of SIR to win the seats they could. But there are still 70-100 seats where we are leading, which they are not reporting. They are feeding entirely false news. The Election Commission is playing according to its will, along with the central forces. Our police are working under the central forces with complete submission. Therefore, I will tell all our counting agents and all our party workers not to be so upset. I said you would win after sunset. Even if three or four rounds have been counted, there are 14-18 rounds in total. You will win then. Wait and watch. We are with you. Don't be afraid. We will fight like tiger cubs," Mamata Banerjee says in a video message for party workers posted on X. 

 

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal Elections, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term.According to ECI, the BJP is leading on 156 seats, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 86 seats, and its ally, the BGPM, is leading on one seat, as per trends.With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

West Bengal Election 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. People in Bengal came out to vote in huge numbers, reaching a record-breaking 92.93% turnout. Out of nearly 7 crore voters, women were the most active, showing up in even larger numbers than men.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centred on anti-incumbency and administrative reform. 

 

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