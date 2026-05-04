West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of 'load-shedding'; TMC and BJP clash in Bhabanipur

CM Mamata Banerjee asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints" on her latest post on X ahead of the vote counts in the state.

Hours before counting began for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, Trinamool supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to inappropriate activities like power cuts and CCTV shutdowns. Also, a verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency, ahead of the counting.

Mamata Banerjee blames the BJP for 'load-shedding in phases'

CM Mamata Banerjee asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints" on her latest post on X that read, "I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms. I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP."

সতর্ক থাকুন। পাহারা দিন। রাত জাগুন। অভিযোগ করুন।



বিভিন্ন জায়গা থেকে খবর পাচ্ছি, পরিকল্পিতভাবে লোডশেডিং করে দেওয়া হচ্ছে। হুগলির শ্রীরামপুর, নদীয়ার কৃষ্ণনগর থেকে বর্ধমানের আউশগ্রাম, কলকাতার ক্ষুদিরাম অনুশীলন কেন্দ্রে এরকম ঘটনা সামনে এসেছে যেখানে দফায় দফায় লোডশেডিং করা হচ্ছে,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2026

TMC vs BJP outside counting booths in Bhabanipur

A verbal altercation broke out between counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency on May 4 morning.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: A verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency.



Counting of votes for 293 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 8 AM… pic.twitter.com/cvJOrqHC6i — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly election for 294 seats was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centred on anti-incumbency and administrative reform.