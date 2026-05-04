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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of 'load-shedding'; TMC and BJP clash in Bhabanipur

CM Mamata Banerjee asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints" on her latest post on X ahead of the vote counts in the state.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of 'load-shedding'; TMC and BJP clash in Bhabanipur
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Hours before counting began for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, Trinamool supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of resorting to inappropriate activities like power cuts and CCTV shutdowns. Also, a verbal argument broke out between the counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counter centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency, ahead of the counting. 

Mamata Banerjee blames the BJP for 'load-shedding in phases'

CM Mamata Banerjee asked people to "be vigilant, keep watch, stay awake at night," and "file complaints" on her latest post on X that read, "I'm receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed. From Hooghly's Serampore, Nadia’s Krishnanagar, to Burdwan's Ausgram, and Kolkata's Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, such incidents have come to light where load-shedding is being done in phases, CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms. I am calling upon my party workers: just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms. If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage. All of this is being done at the behest of the BJP."

 

TMC vs BJP outside counting booths in Bhabanipur

A verbal altercation broke out between counting agents of TMC and BJP outside the counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur assembly constituency on May 4 morning. 

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly election for 294 seats was held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth consecutive term, citing its "Ma Mati Manush" governance and expanded welfare schemes. Challenging them is the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, which has mounted a fierce campaign centred on anti-incumbency and administrative reform. 

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