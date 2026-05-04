FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera

Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?

West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's rischest candidate...

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines

What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

HomeIndia

INDIA

West Bengal Election result 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC in trouble? BJP takes early lead for the first time

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Update: Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance has taken an early lead on 48 seats in West Bengal, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 26 seats and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends the Election Commission of India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

West Bengal Election result 2026: CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC in trouble? BJP takes early lead for the first time
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance has taken an early lead on 48 seats in West Bengal, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 26 seats and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends the Election Commission of India. Several news channels have projected a narrow lead for the BJP in the 294-member assembly, projecting leads of 138 seats for the BJP, just ten short of the halfway mark of 148. TMC is leading on 120 seats.

Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed confidence in his party's performance as counting for the Assembly elections is underway.
He claimed that initial trends show the BJP leading in over 130 seats, while the Trinamool Congress is around 100.

He said the contest in Bhabanipur may be close in the early rounds, but expressed confidence that he will take the lead after more rounds of counting. Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, "BJP is forming the Government. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the first round of counting, out of the 14 booths, 6 are Muslim-majority. They used to get 90-95% of those votes last time, but it didn't happen this time; there is a crack. I am leading the 8 Hindu booths. From round 9-10 in Bhabanipur, I will be leading."

"There is anti-incumbency, plus Hindus are consolidated in favour of the Lotus. This is a very good signal for us...There has also been a Muslim vote bifurcation, especially in Malda, Mushidabad and Uttar Dinajpur," he further said.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, who also filed case against Congress leader Pawan Khera
Assam polls result 2026: Who is Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party due to this reason: Viral video
Shocking! Baseer Ali loses cool, grabs pap by neck at Prince Narula’s party
Assam election poll results: Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term leads against INC in Golaghat
Who is Ajanta Neog? Five-time MLA eyeing sixth term lead against INC in Golaghat
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Who is Jakir Hossain? TMC’s ‘crorepati’ MLA trails from Jangipur constituency; How much is his declared assets?
West Bengal Election Result: Meet Jakir Hossain, TMC's rischest candidate...
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions to rescue Spirit Airlines
What is ‘let’s buy Spirit’ trend? Viral social media campaign raises millions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement