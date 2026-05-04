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Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

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West Bengal Election Result 2026: After 'Khela', BJP supporters celebrates with 'jhalmuri' in Kolkata | WATCH

According to ECI, BJP has crossed the majority mark in the state; currently leading on 169 seats, as per the official EC trends.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 04, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

West Bengal Election Result 2026: After 'Khela', BJP supporters celebrates with 'jhalmuri' in Kolkata | WATCH
Image source: ANI
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As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal Elections, derailing Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term, BJP supporters were seen celebrating with 'jhalmuri' outside party office in Kolkata.

According to ECI, BJP has crossed the majority mark in the state; currently leading on 169 seats, as per the official EC trends.

BJP supporters celebrates with 'jhalmuri'

In the video, BJP workers can be seen distributing 'jhalmuri' and celebrating at the party office in Kolkata.

With this, the BJP is on its way to form the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that

What Suvendu Adhikari said after taking lead in Bengal?

Taking a jibe at TMC, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam.""All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs mean TMC, except Malda, Murshidabad and North Dinajpur, where people have voted for Congress," he added.

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I the poll-participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

Meanwhile, in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48%, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38% votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats.

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