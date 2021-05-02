West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee wins from Nandigram seat by 1200 votes

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC is leading in 212 of the 294 Assembly seats in the state and is set to return to power for a third term.

In a significant development in the West Bengal elections, state Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee won the Nandigram Assembly seat by 1200 votes.

There was a tough fight between her and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and a cliffhanger battle was expected in the high-profile constituency. When the counting of votes began at 8 am, Adhikari had taken a lead and after trailing for nearly six rounds, with the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee finally grabbing significant lead till the end of the 15th round. Tables turned in the 16th round and Mamta started trailing behind. However, Mamata again took the lead in the final round and defeated Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC is leading in 212 of the 294 Assembly seats in the state and is set to return to power for a third term.

The news of lead in Nandigram is a welcome development for CM Mamata as the TMC has already gained a comfortable lead in West Bengal.

Nandigram went to poll in the second phase of elections on April 1. Nandigram witnessed a high-pitched battle between TMC Supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and former TMC leader and now BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from Mamata and Suvendu, the Left front candidate Minakshi Mukherjee was also in the fray from the Vidhan Sabha seat.

In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari had won from Nandigram after defeating Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. In 2011, Firoja Bibi of TMC had bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI.

In Singur too, the BJP is leading in early trends. It is to be noted that Singur is considered to be one of the strongholds of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Singur was the second place where Mamata launched a successful movement against the Left government’s land acquisition for Tata Nano factory.

The game of thrones in West Bengal has been the most dynamic state assembly elections in recent years. The power-packed campaigns involving stormy rallies and mega roadshows were dominated mainly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).