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West Bengal Election 2026: Why did BJP choose house maid Kalita Manjhi to challenge Mamata Banerjee's TMC? Details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party has bet on a housemaid, Kalita Majhi, for the second time in the West Bengal Election 2026 from Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman. Majhi is recognised as the "common man" face who earns approximately Rs 4,000 per month. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Why did BJP choose house maid Kalita Manjhi to challenge Mamata Banerjee's TMC? Details here
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The Bharatiya Janata Party has bet on a housemaid, Kalita Majhi, for the second time in the West Bengal Election 2026 from Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman. Majhi is recognised as the "common man" face who earns approximately Rs 4,000 per month. 

According to ANI, Kalita's focus on key issues in her area, including poor health and education systems, lack of drinking water, and safety concerns for women, directly challenges the TMC's welfare model with a focus on systemic neglect in tribal and forest regions.

She said that people have to travel to district headquarters for treatment due to inadequate healthcare facilities, adding that schools lack teachers, affecting students' education. "I will shoulder the responsibility given to me by the PM and other officials. Health and education systems in Aushgram are very poor. There are no good schools. If there are schools, there are no teachers. If the poor fall ill, they have to go to the District Hospital. State Govt has not done anything for the tribals," said Kalita Majhi.

Why BJP choose housemaid Kalita Manjhi?

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IPL 2026: 76-year-old British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel, probe underway
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West Bengal Election 2026: Why has BJP pick maid Kalita Majhi as candidate from
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