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Madhya Pradesh: Three PWD officials caught red handed accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Lokayukta's trap operation

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West Bengal Election 2026: What’s behind Rahul Gandhi’s cancelled rally amid permit row

According to West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar, denying Rahul’s visit is “pure insecurity masked as administration." He said that both Trinamool and the BJP were “rattled” by rallies Rahul Gandhi held in Malda and Murshidabad that saw massive crowds thronging the public meetings.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 01:41 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: What’s behind Rahul Gandhi’s cancelled rally amid permit row
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In what has been claimed by Congress, that the TMC-led West Bengal government denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kolkata, the state minister said that the Election Commission had the power to grant approvals. Ahead of the West Bengal Election 2026, Rahul Gandhi was to address a rally in Kolkata and another in Serampore, as per reports.

Why was Rahul Gandhi's rally cancelled?

According to West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar, denying Rahul’s visit is “pure insecurity masked as administration." He said that both Trinamool and the BJP were “rattled” by rallies Rahul Gandhi held in Malda and Murshidabad that saw massive crowds thronging the public meetings. The party sources told news agency ANI that the local administration, specifically the police, is acting at the behest of the Mamata government. The party added that it waited until 6.00 pm, but as permission was not granted, it is no longer possible to make preparations for the event. However, a fresh request for administrative permission will be submitted for a revised schedule, likely for either April 25 or 26,” party sources added.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, on the other hand, pointed out that the model code of conduct is in place in the state; only the Election Commission and not a caretaker government can answer for the cancellation of Rahul’s visit. “Application for public meetings needs to be sent through the Suvidha Portal. Permission is granted through there. It needs to be done 2–7 days before the public meeting. This rule applies to all public meetings. This rule applies to all public meetings. All political parties need to take permission like this. The caretaker government in the state cannot answer for the cancellation of his visit; the Election Commission can answer that,” she said. 

The first phase of polling will be held on April 23 and the second on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.

Rahul Gandhi on the one year of the Pahalgam attack

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on its first anniversary, stating that the country will never forgive those responsible for this dastardly act, and the grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. " I pay heartfelt tribute to all the brave heroes who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. India will never forget their sacrifice and the pain of their families, nor will it ever forgive those responsible for this dastardly act," he wrote on X.

The post further read, "The memory of those innocent lives brutally snatched away still shakes our hearts today. The grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. The martyrdom of those sons of the nation will forever remain etched in the soul of India."

"The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence then, stands united now, and will always remain so. India will never bow before the forces that spread hatred and fear--we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve, Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi added.

 

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