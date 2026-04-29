West Bengal Election 2026: Voting concludes with TMC, BJP war over EVM tampering, rigged polling booth, incidents of clashes

As the West Bengal Assembly polls concluded, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP has been sparring over EVM tampering, violence and polling booths. This has not been the first time when the two rival parties have raised questions on each other. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of allowing its Central forces to beati up people, including women and children.

As the West Bengal Assembly polls concluded, the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP has been sparring over EVM tampering, violence and polling booths. This has not been the first time when the two rival parties have raised questions on each other. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of allowing its Central forces to beati up people, including women and children.

CM Mamata Banerjee alleged booth 'capturing'

"So many incidents of lathi-charge have been reported and many workers of the Trinamool Congress have been detained in violation of court orders," the CM told NDTV in an exclusive interview at a time when the second phase of the elections is underway. "None of the booths are safe... The CRPF cannot torture like this," Banerjee further said, asserting that no state police personnel have been posted at the booth.

She further alleged that the central forces have 'captured' all the booths after casting her vote in her constituency Bhabanipur.

BJP accuses TMC of EVMs tampering

After BJP's claim of tampering with EVMs, voting stopped in few booths in Falta in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour. Charging the TMC of tampering with the machines, the BJP has alleged that the button with BJP symbol on the electronic voting machine (EVM) has been taped in many polling booths in Falta. Citing this, Amit Malviya, the BJP's media in-charge, has called for a repolling in all such booths in Falta where he accused TMC of election malpractices.

"In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called "Diamond Harbour Model," the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat," the BJP leader said in an X post. In the same post, he also shared videos from one of these affected booths at Harindanga High School in Falta, showing a tape on the third button on the EVM, next to the BJP's Lotus symbol.

False voting allegations

Tensions also falred up at Booth No. 144 in Nandi Bagan after allegations of false voting during the ongoing Assembly elections 2026. BJP candidate from the North Howrah constituency, Umesh Roy, reached the spot and argued with the presiding officer, accusing the TMC of tampering with voting process. The issue has been reported to the Election Commission for further action.

Viral video of clash

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Violent clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Booth Number 120, Arabinda Rally in North 24 Parganas as voting for the second and last phase of West Bengal elections is underway. BJP leader & former MP Arjun Singh is also present at the spot.

Controversy over Jahangir Khan

Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta Jahangir Khan, a close aide of Banerjee, has been the centre of a controversy involve IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma. Sharma warned Khan over influencing and intimidating voters which has not gone well with TMC which has accused the UP cadre IPS officer of threatening its Falta candidate

Election update

West Bengal Assembly Elections concluded with 89.99% approximate voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the second and final phase in which 142 constituencies voted. The elections results will come on May 4.