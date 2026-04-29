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West Bengal Election 2026: Repolling in Falta? BJP alleges foul 'TMC technique', here's what CEO said on tape pasting on EVM

"If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

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Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Repolling in Falta? BJP alleges foul 'TMC technique', here's what CEO said on tape pasting on EVM
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West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.

"If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

Earlier today, BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the "Diamond Harbour Model" and demanding a repoll in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called 'Diamond Harbour Model,' the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat."

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of the Assembly elections is underway.According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively.The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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