West Bengal Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi to storm Bengal with 3 rallies day after police denial

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INDIA
Congress has secured permission for Rahul Gandhi to hold three rallies in West Bengal, a day after police denied clearance for his planned April 23 appearances. Details here
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is back in the West Bengal fray as Congress secured a nod for his three rallies, the day after police denied clearance for his planned April 23 appearances. Gandhi's triple rally blitz in Bengal is rescheduled for April 26, Saturday, in Serampore, Metiaburuz and at Shaheed Minar in central Kolkata, in that order.
Earlier, Congress said police denied Gandhi permission for April 23 rallies in West Bengal, with state chief Subhankar Sarkar calling it “insecurity masked as administration.” He claimed both TMC and BJP were “rattled” by big crowds at Rahul’s earlier Malda and Murshidabad rallies. Congress scrapped the April 23 plan and moved forward with the fresh request for April 25 or 26 instead.TMC minister Shashi Panja countered that with the model code of conduct in place, only the Election Commission can answer for cancellations, not the caretaker state government. She said rally permissions must go through the Suvidha Portal 2–7 days in advance, a rule for all parties.