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West Bengal Election 2026: Police arrest alleged mastermind of gherao of 7 judicial officers in Malda; details here

The accused is the mastermind of the Kaliachak incident in which seven judicial officers were gheraoed inside a BDO office for several hours on Wednesday night. He was nabbed when he was trying to board a flight to flee, according to the officials.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 03, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Police arrest alleged mastermind of gherao of 7 judicial officers in Malda; details here
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Amid the West Bengal Election slated for April 23 and 29, a major protest was sparked by alleged mastermind Mofakkerul Islam, Calcutta HC advocate and ex-AIMIM candidate, where judicial officers involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work were held hostage by villagers. In the latest development, Bengal Police on Friday arrested the AIMIM leader from Siliguri's Bagdogra airport, according to PTI reports. The Chief Election Commissioner has directed the National Investigation Agency to investigate the Malda violence.

Kaliyachak case mastermind arrested

ADG North Bengal K Jayaraman told ANI, "We detained Mofakkarul Islam from Bagdogra airport, for instigating people. We will not allow any such kind of activity. Will definitely probe if this was pre-planned or not. After this incident, we have given CAPF to judicial officers. So far, 35 people have been arrested." Mofakkerul Islam had previously contested the 2021 elections as a candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. 

The accused is the mastermind of the Kaliachak incident in which seven judicial officers were gheraoed inside a BDO office for several hours on Wednesday night. He was nabbed when he was trying to board a flight to flee, according to the officials.


The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

SC on Malda violence

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she had no prior information about the incident and came to know about it from a journalist. She admitted that the current Chief Secretary has not even contacted her once. Reacting to the issue, the Supreme Court today described the Malda incident as a brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice. The court issued show-cause notices to senior State officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director-General of Police, asking them to explain their inaction. It directed the Election Commission to requisition and deploy adequate central forces to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR adjudication process.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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