West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi takes sudden break to enjoy Jhalmuri at Jhargram, sparks row

Prime Minister Modi, after addressing a rally in Jhargram stopped at College Mor on his way to the helipad. There, he stepped out of his convoy and was seen eating jhalmuri at a roadside stall, surrounded by supporters.

A short stop by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadside stall in West Bengal’s Jhargram, where he was seen eating jhalmuri during his election campaign, has set off a fresh political dispute. The Trinamool Congress has alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were not allowed to land their helicopter in the area.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party further claimed that both Hemant Soren and his wife were forced to go back to Ranchi because the Prime Minister extended his schedule in Jhargram for the unplanned food stop.

Trinamool Congress posts allegation on social media

Trinamool Congress wrote on its official X handle, "Because the Pradhan Sevak decided to extend his stay in Jhargram to eat Jhalmuri, Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and his wife and MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren were denied permission to fly their chopper into Jhargram while Modi was present."

The party said that the Soren couple were supposed to land in Jhargam on Sunday afternoon to attend Trinamool public meetings in Dantan and Keshiyari, but the Prime Minister’s “photo-ops” took precedence over their democratic rights.

It added, "Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see. Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing."

PM Modi's Jhalmuri break

Prime Minister Modi, after addressing a rally in Jhargram stopped at College Mor on his way to the helipad. There, he stepped out of his convoy and was seen eating jhalmuri at a roadside stall, surrounded by supporters. Locals, including women and children, gathered around as slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram", "Narendra Modi zindabad", and "Bharat Mata ki jai" were raised.

Sharing images on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious jhalmuri in Jhargram,” highlighting the stop as part of a hectic campaign schedule.

Campaign backdrop in West Bengal

The alleged sequence of events has come up against the backdrop of a high-voltage election campaign in West Bengal, where political messaging and optics remain sharply contested between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress. The state is heading into a tightly contested Assembly election spread across two phases on April 23 and April 29, with campaigning intensifying across key regions. The incident in Jhargram has become part of the exchanges between the two parties as they hold rallies and public meetings.