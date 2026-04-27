West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi challenges Mamata Banerjee as campaign ends, who will have last laugh in TMC vs BJP contest?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, highlighting his long association with the state and expressing confidence in a BJP victory after the results on May 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal, highlighting his long association with the state and expressing confidence in a BJP victory after the results on May 4.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life and spiritual journey.

PM Modi expresses confidence in Bengal win

PM Modi said, "The attachment I have had towards Bengal has been a devotion to Shakti. This has been the energy center of my personal spiritual journey. It has been inspired by Bengal's great personalities and the immense love of the people, the Janata Janardan. The experiences I have had on this land of Bengal, I consider a great blessing upon myself."

PM Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony on May 4

PM Modi expressed confidence in the electoral outcome as he said, "This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony," he added.

West Bengal CM confident of win in Assembly polls

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time."

The West Bengal CM shared a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election and said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time."

The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday’s padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond, forged over years of standing together through every challenge… pic.twitter.com/VLvPKoKGky — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2026

Emphasising Bengal's cultural and historical identity, the Chief Minister said the state has long stood as a "beacon of harmony" and civilisational pride.

Meanwhile, West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead.