West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa among BJP star campaigners for first phase

The list includes top national and state leaders of the BJP who are expected to campaign extensively across West Bengal in the run-up to the elections. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted its list of star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 (Schedule-1) to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The list was shared with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as part of the party's preparations for the high-stakes electoral battle in the state.

The list includes top national and state leaders of the BJP who are expected to campaign extensively across West Bengal in the run-up to the elections.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yogi Adityanath, among others, are included in the list.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and said it will be held to account for its "sins" after poll results on May 4 and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said the huge number of people here in Cooch Behar has made it clear that the "Trinamool Congress's time is up".

"No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory... I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served," he said.

PM Modi spoke about the government having called a special session of Parliament to get bills passed for implementing the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but the role of women must increase even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029," he said.

"Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit. The participation of all states and everyone's rights will remain protected. We want to firmly stamp this in Parliament: that additional seats should be increased for women so that states can reap major benefits from it," he added.