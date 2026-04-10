West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah's big promises in manifesto 'Sankalp Patra': 10 key highlights

Themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), BJP's West Bengal manifesto's key focus areas are development, youth employment, women's empowerment and safety, and national security.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections was released on Friday. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, it is positioned as a definitive roadmap to transition the state from 'despair to development.' The key focus areas are development, youth employment, women's empowerment and safety, and national security.

BJP's West Bengal 2026 manifesto: Amit Shah listed major promises and commitments: