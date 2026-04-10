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Despite back-to-back flops, Tiger Shroff yields good profit, sells his luxury Pune home for this amount, earns 18% more than investment

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West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah's big promises in manifesto 'Sankalp Patra': 10 key highlights

Themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), BJP's West Bengal manifesto's key focus areas are development, youth employment, women's empowerment and safety, and national security.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: PM Modi, Amit Shah's big promises in manifesto 'Sankalp Patra': 10 key highlights
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The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections was released on Friday. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, it is positioned as a definitive roadmap to transition the state from 'despair to development.' The key focus areas are development, youth employment, women's empowerment and safety, and national security. 

BJP's West Bengal 2026 manifesto: Amit Shah listed major promises and commitments:

  • Themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), the BJP has pledged a strict crackdown on infiltration to safeguard national security, assuring that illegal entrants will be identified and removed through a "detect, delete and deport" policy. 
  • The  BJP has promised to release a detailed white paper highlighting alleged corruption, deterioration of law and order, and governance failures during the 15-year rule of the TMC.  To tackle grassroots-level corruption, the manifesto proposes ending syndicate activities and curbing the widely criticised "cut money" culture. 
  • For government employees and pensioners, the BJP has assured payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within a stipulated timeframe. 
  • Focusing on employment, the party has committed to generating one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next five years. Additionally, unemployed youth are proposed to receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as part of efforts to address rising joblessness.
  • On women's empowerment, the manifesto promises the formation of women-only police battalions, implementation of the "Durga Suraksha Sahaya" scheme, and 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs. It also includes a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for women beneficiaries. 
  • The BJP has also pledged cultural and linguistic recognition by proposing the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
  •  In the agricultural sector, enhanced support for crops such as rice, potato, and mango has been promised to boost farmers' income. For the fisheries sector, the party aims to register all fishermen under the "PM Matsya Sampada Yojana" and transform West Bengal into a fisheries export hub. 
  • On legal and governance reforms, the BJP has proposed implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and introducing strict laws to curb cattle smuggling. 
  • Industrial and regional development also features prominently, with plans to rejuvenate tea gardens, strengthen the Darjeeling tea brand, and modernise the jute industry.
  • In healthcare and education, the manifesto promises implementation of Ayushman Bharat and other central schemes, along with free HPV vaccination, breast cancer screening, and expansion of premier institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, and IIM in North Bengal. Additionally, the BJP has proposed establishing a 'Vande Mataram' museum to promote national heritage and enacting a law to ensure freedom of religious practices.

     
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