West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC stages protest, alleges EVM tampering; BJP fires back, says 'pure rumours'

TMC leaders, including Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh, staged a protest outside an EVM strongroom in Kolkata, alleging that ballot boxes were opened without authorised party representatives present

Leaders of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) initiated a sit-in protest outside an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) strongroom in Kolkata today. The protest, which was led by Bengal Minister Shashi Panja and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, erupted after allegations surfaced that ballot boxes were being opened without the presence of authorised party representatives.

The Location of the Protest

The protest took place outside the strongroom at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata, where EVMs for multiple Assembly constituencies, particularly in north Kolkata, are being stored. Both Panja and Ghosh are candidates in these constituencies, with voting having concluded on Wednesday.

As the protest unfolded, TMC issued an official statement, condemning the alleged actions and accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of misconduct. The statement also announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would personally visit the site to assess the situation.

Allegations and Concerns Raised by TMC Leaders

At the heart of the protest, Minister Shashi Panja voiced concerns about unusual activities inside the sealed strongroom. She claimed that Trinamool representatives had witnessed “human activity” inside the strongroom, which was supposed to be secure and sealed following the end of polling.

Panja described how, after polling closed, the strongroom was sealed and stamped in the early hours to ensure the security of the EVMs. According to her, the seal was intact until TMC representatives arrived to find that the room had been opened without prior notice.

“What our people saw was an unusual human activity inside a strongroom which was sealed,” Panja said, adding that the facility also housed EVMs for her constituency, among others. “Now if that has been done, how has the strongroom opened? Who are these people inside the strongroom?” she further questioned.

Additionally, Panja claimed to have seen "pink papers" and other material being handled inside the room, which she alleged were not postal ballots, as the Election Commission had claimed.

Election Commission's Response

The Election Commission swiftly responded to the allegations, stating that all strongrooms, including the one in question, had been secured and sealed properly. The Commission affirmed that the last strongroom was closed around 5:15 AM on the morning following the polls. According to the EC, the facility also housed postal ballots, and all procedures were followed in line with standard election protocols.

“The last strongroom was closed in the morning around 5:15 AM. All strongrooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed,” the EC said in a statement. It also clarified that there is an additional strongroom for postal ballots, where the handling of materials was taking place.

BJP Dismisses Allegations

BJP leaders quickly dismissed the claims made by the TMC. Senior BJP leader Tapas Roy called the allegations "pure rumours" spread by the TMC to create an atmosphere of fear. He accused the ruling party of attempting to spread lies, stating that he had personally visited the strongroom and found everything to be in order.

“These are all pure rumours that the TMC is spreading now to create an environment of fear because they're themselves scared. I have also come here to check the strongroom,” Roy said.

Preparations for Counting Day

Despite the protest and allegations, the Election Commission confirmed that counting for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly elections will proceed on May 4 under heavy security arrangements. The counting process will include a thorough examination of all ballots and EVMs to ensure the integrity of the results.

As the situation unfolds, both the Election Commission and political parties remain on high alert to address concerns regarding the fairness of the election process, with TMC continuing to raise questions about the handling of EVMs and postal ballots in the aftermath of polling.