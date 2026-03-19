West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission of India has "crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety."In her letter, Banerjee expressed concern over the Commission's actions since the start of the "Special Intensive Revision," claiming that it has acted with apparent bias and ignored ground realities and public welfare. She said she had repeatedly raised these concerns with the poll body, but received no response, forcing her to move to the Supreme Court of India to safeguard democratic and fundamental rights.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission of India has "crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety."In her letter, Banerjee expressed concern over the Commission's actions since the start of the "Special Intensive Revision," claiming that it has acted with apparent bias and ignored ground realities and public welfare. She said she had repeatedly raised these concerns with the poll body, but received no response, forcing her to move to the Supreme Court of India to safeguard democratic and fundamental rights.



"I am deeply shocked by the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which, in my view, has crossed all boundaries of decency and constitutional propriety. Since the commencement of the so-called Special Intensive Revision, the ECI has acted with apparent bias, showing little regard for ground realities or the well-being of the people. I have repeatedly brought these concerns to the notice of the Commission, but to no avail. I was also compelled to approach the Supreme Court, seeking protection of the fundamental and democratic rights of the people. While acknowledging the concerns raised and the hardships faced by the common people due to the high-handed actions of the ECI/the Court intervened and issued certain directions, which are presently under implementation," reads the letter.



Mamata Banerjee further wrote, alleging that the poll body has carried out large-scale and abrupt transfers of senior state officials soon after the election announcement, without citing valid reasons or any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. She said the removal and redeployment of key officers--including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, District Magistrates and police officials--has disrupted the state administration, despite rules stating that such officials are deemed to be on deputation to the ECI during elections.



Mamata Banerjee alleged that recent actions by the Election Commission of India are "biased, hasty and unilateral," and could push the state towards administrative instability. She said the poll body was taking cover under constitutional provisions to undermine the functioning of the elected state government, warning that such steps risk creating a situation akin to "indirect central rule" and harm cooperative federalism."I am constrained to conclude that these actions reflect a deliberate attempt to take cover under Article 324 while creating conditions that could push the State of West Bengal towards administrative instability and disorder. Such biased, hasty and unilateral decisions are unprecedented and do not augur well for a healthy democracy. While the State is heading towards elections, the elected government continues to function and cannot be undermined or rendered ineffective by any authority. Actions of this nature risk creating an atmosphere akin to an emergency or indirect central rule, which is deeply concerning and unfortunate. They undermine the spirit of cooperative federalism and the foundational principles of our democratic polity," reads the letter.



She added, "I once again urge the Election Commission of India to refrain from such arbitrary, unilateral and biased actions, which are against public interest and contrary to the democratic ethos of our nation."



(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)