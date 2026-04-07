West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters

The Election Commission deleted 63.66 lakh voter names (about 8.3% of voters) since November, reducing the voter list from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. Of these, 60.06 lakh voters were under scrutiny, and 27.16 lakh were removed after investigation.

The Election Commission on Tuesday stated that nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee accused authorities of selectively removing names from the state’s voter rolls.

Nearly 91 lakh voters deleted, Mamata Banerjee attacks ECI

The Election Commission deleted 63.66 lakh voter names (about 8.3% of voters) since November, reducing the voter list from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. Of these, 60.06 lakh voters were under scrutiny, and 27.16 lakh were removed after investigation. The total deletions are around 90.83 lakh voters. Reportedly, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas are among the areas where a large number of names have been removed from the voter list.

Addressing a rally in Chakdaha in Nadia district, Mamata said the TMC would support individuals whose names were excluded from the electoral register after the latest revision process. “Following the intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under ‘adjudication’ had been restored,” she said. “Names were being removed from official records by targeting specific communities,” said CM, claiming the deletions aimed at particular groups.

EC on West Bengal SIR deletion

The Election Commission said the voter revision exercise was transparent, and district-wise data is publicly available. Of 60.06 lakh voters under scrutiny, data for 59.84 lakh have been published, with 22,163 cases pending e-signature. The electoral roll for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is frozen, with no further inclusions allowed. The Supreme Court will hear the case on April 13, and any changes will depend on its directions.

“Once the pending procedural formalities, including e-signatures, are completed, there may be marginal changes in both deletion and inclusion figures,” a senior EC official said. The entire exercise has been undertaken in compliance with established guidelines, he said. “Any further inclusion at this stage will be subject to legal provisions and directions, if any, from competent authorities,” the official said.

West Bengal Election 2026

The polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main parties contesting are the Trinamool Congress, BJP, and CPI(M)-led Left fronts, focusing on issues like economic growth, unemployment, and law and order.



