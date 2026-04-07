Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'
Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters
Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series
Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'
How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools
5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health
Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'
INDIA
The Election Commission deleted 63.66 lakh voter names (about 8.3% of voters) since November, reducing the voter list from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. Of these, 60.06 lakh voters were under scrutiny, and 27.16 lakh were removed after investigation.
The Election Commission on Tuesday stated that nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee accused authorities of selectively removing names from the state’s voter rolls.
The Election Commission deleted 63.66 lakh voter names (about 8.3% of voters) since November, reducing the voter list from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. Of these, 60.06 lakh voters were under scrutiny, and 27.16 lakh were removed after investigation. The total deletions are around 90.83 lakh voters. Reportedly, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas are among the areas where a large number of names have been removed from the voter list.
Addressing a rally in Chakdaha in Nadia district, Mamata said the TMC would support individuals whose names were excluded from the electoral register after the latest revision process. “Following the intervention in the Supreme Court, around 32 lakh names out of nearly 60 lakh cases under ‘adjudication’ had been restored,” she said. “Names were being removed from official records by targeting specific communities,” said CM, claiming the deletions aimed at particular groups.
The Election Commission said the voter revision exercise was transparent, and district-wise data is publicly available. Of 60.06 lakh voters under scrutiny, data for 59.84 lakh have been published, with 22,163 cases pending e-signature. The electoral roll for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is frozen, with no further inclusions allowed. The Supreme Court will hear the case on April 13, and any changes will depend on its directions.
“Once the pending procedural formalities, including e-signatures, are completed, there may be marginal changes in both deletion and inclusion figures,” a senior EC official said. The entire exercise has been undertaken in compliance with established guidelines, he said. “Any further inclusion at this stage will be subject to legal provisions and directions, if any, from competent authorities,” the official said.
The polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main parties contesting are the Trinamool Congress, BJP, and CPI(M)-led Left fronts, focusing on issues like economic growth, unemployment, and law and order.