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West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of instigating Raghunathganj riot , says 'All my rights have been...'

Following the riot in Raghunathganj on Ram Navami, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'instigating' it, while citing the transfer of police officers ahead of the state elections. Her statement comes as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly Election, with her confidently stating that, despite these riots, she will win

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of instigating Raghunathganj riot , says 'All my rights have been...'
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Following the riot in Raghunathganj on Ram Navami, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'instigating' it, while citing the transfer of police officers ahead of the state elections. Her statement comes as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly Election, with her confidently stating that, despite these riots, she will win

​Mamata Banerjee breaks silence on Raghunathganj Riot

Mamata Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman, that's where she asked the opposition not to blame her for the riot, claiming that her rights had been snatched/. She accused the police officers transferred by the Election Commission of instigating riots. 

"Do not blame me. All my rights have been snatched away. All officers have been transferred. BJP's people have been sent here. But they do not know that it is we who will win. Riots were instigated in Raghunathganj. They should be ashamed. They (officers) have been transferred here so that they can instigate riots. Shops were vandalised in Raghunathganj. Who gave you the right to vandalise someone's house? Who gave you the right to instigate riots in Raghunathganj? All of this will be accounted for," she said. 

Banerjee further clarified that the Trinamool Congress leaders celebrate several festivals with people of all religions and castes. "My people also celebrate Ram Navami, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, Christmas and Eid. We celebrate together with everyone from all religions and castes, be they Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs or Parsis," she said.

All About the Raghunathganj Riot

A clash erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession. The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries. Central forces and the local police subsequently took control of the area.DIG of the area, Ajit Singh Yadav, declared that authorities are trying to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, vowing to take strict action against the perpetrators. The riots come as West Bengal gears up for the Assembly elections, which will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

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