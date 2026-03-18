LPG crisis hits Mid Day Meal scheme for Rs 11 crore school students, firewood, briquettes bring used
West Bengal Election 2026: How many seats can TMC win? Mamata Banerjee said this
US-Israel-Iran War: Donald Trump signals prolonged conflict, says damage must be ‘more permanent’
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: National Capital to get relief from heat as IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms till March 20, check full forecast here
Is Benjamin Netanyahu in hiding? Why does Israeli PM face 13 years in prison? Will US-Israel-Iran war hero land in jail?
Iran confirms National Security chief Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike amid escalating conflict with US and Israel
'I'm alive': Netanyahu mocks death rumours again, shares new video with US envoy, jokes about ‘six fingers' claims, watch
Sarke Chunar row: Ravi Kishan opposes, slams Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt's song, says 'obscenity hurting culture should not be promoted'
Hansika Motwani makes first public appearance after divorce, seeks peace, blessing at Golden Temple: 'Held by him, always'
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led allocates Rs 110 crore to upgrade Bulandshahr highway into 4-lane, check details
INDIA
Mamata Banerjee projected a big win for the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 polls, aiming for over 226 seats. She will contest from Bhabanipur as the state gears up for a high-stakes election battle.
Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong confidence ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, predicting a decisive victory for her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee announced that the TMC will contest 291 out of the state’s 294 assembly seats. The remaining three constituencies in the Darjeeling hills have been allocated to its ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa.
Projecting confidence, Banerjee stated that the party is aiming to cross the 226-seat mark in the 294-member assembly, a figure that would ensure a commanding majority.
The TMC chief also confirmed that she will once again contest from the Bhabanipur constituency, a seat considered her political stronghold. Her candidacy sets the stage for a high-profile contest against Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The announcement of candidates signals the party’s readiness to defend its position against a resurgent opposition, with Bhabanipur expected to draw significant attention during the campaign.
Banerjee also addressed concerns among party members who did not find a place in the candidate list. She assured them that they would be given responsibilities within the party organisation, emphasising unity and cohesion ahead of the crucial polls.
Her remarks were aimed at maintaining morale within the ranks and preventing internal dissent as the election approaches.
Taking aim at the BJP, Banerjee predicted a decline in the party’s performance in the state. She accused the opposition of pursuing policies that, according to her, have not resonated with the people of West Bengal.
The upcoming election is expected to be a closely watched contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP, which has been striving to expand its footprint in the state.
According to the Election Commission of India, polling for the 294-seat assembly will be conducted in two phases. Voting for 152 constituencies is scheduled for April 23, 2026, while the remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29.
The counting of votes will take place on May 4, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes political battle in one of India’s most politically significant states.