West Bengal Election 2026: How many seats can TMC win? Mamata Banerjee said this

Mamata Banerjee projected a big win for the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 polls, aiming for over 226 seats. She will contest from Bhabanipur as the state gears up for a high-stakes election battle.

Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong confidence ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, predicting a decisive victory for her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC Sets Ambitious Target

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee announced that the TMC will contest 291 out of the state’s 294 assembly seats. The remaining three constituencies in the Darjeeling hills have been allocated to its ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa.

Projecting confidence, Banerjee stated that the party is aiming to cross the 226-seat mark in the 294-member assembly, a figure that would ensure a commanding majority.

Candidate List and Key Contest

The TMC chief also confirmed that she will once again contest from the Bhabanipur constituency, a seat considered her political stronghold. Her candidacy sets the stage for a high-profile contest against Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The announcement of candidates signals the party’s readiness to defend its position against a resurgent opposition, with Bhabanipur expected to draw significant attention during the campaign.

Message to Party Workers

Banerjee also addressed concerns among party members who did not find a place in the candidate list. She assured them that they would be given responsibilities within the party organisation, emphasising unity and cohesion ahead of the crucial polls.

Her remarks were aimed at maintaining morale within the ranks and preventing internal dissent as the election approaches.

Sharp Attack on BJP

Taking aim at the BJP, Banerjee predicted a decline in the party’s performance in the state. She accused the opposition of pursuing policies that, according to her, have not resonated with the people of West Bengal.

The upcoming election is expected to be a closely watched contest between the ruling TMC and the BJP, which has been striving to expand its footprint in the state.

Election Schedule Announced

According to the Election Commission of India, polling for the 294-seat assembly will be conducted in two phases. Voting for 152 constituencies is scheduled for April 23, 2026, while the remaining 142 seats will go to the polls on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes political battle in one of India’s most politically significant states.