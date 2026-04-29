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West Bengal Election 2026: EC turns blind eye to IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, who threatened TMC candidate, PIL filed

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West Bengal Election 2026: EC turns blind eye to IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, who threatened TMC candidate, PIL filed

Despite TMC alleging harassment by the observer Ajay Pal Sharma, EC has not acted on Sharma but transferred the local Joint BDO of Falta Assembly seat. Details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: EC turns blind eye to IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, who threatened TMC candidate, PIL filed
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Ajay Pal Sharma, the Election Commission’s special observer for South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, is under fire from the TMC. The party accuses the UP cadre IPS officer of threatening its Falta candidate, Jahangir Khan, over two consecutive days. Falta is part of Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. Videos on social media show the officer, nicknamed ‘Singham’, in altercations at polling booths. Despite TMC protests, the EC has transferred Falta’s Joint BDO instead of acting on the allegations against Sharma. 

TMC protests against EC Observer Sharma; BDO transferred instead

According to PTI reports, an EC official said the Joint BDO, Sourav Hazra, has been moved out of Falta and posted to Purulia with immediate effect. Ramya Bhattacharya will replace him, he said, describing it as a routine transfer. In the second order, the EC removed ADM of South 24 Parganas, Bhaskar Pal, and ADM of Birbhum, Souvik Bhattacharya, from all election-related duties, the official said.

EC's orders come against the backdrop of Sharma facing protests by TMC workers during his visit to the residence of TMC candidate Jahangir Khan and his associates in the area since Monday night. 

On Monday night, Ajay Pal Sharma, with central forces, visited TMC candidate Jahangir Khan’s residence in Falta and issued a “stern warning” over alleged voter intimidation. It was further escalated on Tuesday
after Sharma conducted route marches in sensitive areas and carried out searches for “potential troublemakers” based on intel inputs. Following which, TMC supporters protested near party offices, shouting ‘go back’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ slogans as Sharma moved through the area. The party accused him of overstepping his role and “intimidating” workers.

The development comes as Falta goes to the polls among 245 constituencies on April 29.

PIL filed against Ajay Pal Sharma

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the EC's decision to appoint Sharma as an Election Observer for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The petitioner, Aditya Das, has alleged that the officer is "highly partisan" and was threatening political candidates. With reference to Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the petitioner argued that an Observer is supposed to "watch the conduct of the elections", and is envisaged as a "neutral institutional safeguard but his conduct stands in stark violation of the functions of the observer.

The plea demands that Sharma's appointment be put aside, ensuring that election observers remain independent and impartial in the discharge of their duties.

Also read: Bengal Election Watch Shocking Video Massive Chaos At Bengal Polling Booths

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma?

Born in October 1985, Ajay Pal Sharma is dentist-turned IPS officer, who is

 

 

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