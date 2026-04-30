West Bengal Election 2026: BJP’s Tapas Roy in clash with police; Mamata Banerjee's TMC-BJP spar over ballot boxes | Watch

Ahead of the vote counting on May 4, West Bengal is witnessing a TMC vs BJP war over allegations involving EVM tampering and strongroom. After these allegations, BJP candidate from Maniktala constituency, Tapas Roy, got into a verbal altercation with the Bengal Police.

Ahead of the vote counting on May 4, West Bengal is witnessing a TMC vs BJP war over allegations involving EVM tampering and strongroom. The Trinamool Congress on Thursday alleged that the BJP has been tampering with the EVM. After these allegations, BJP candidate from Maniktala constituency, Tapas Roy, got into a verbal altercation with the Bengal Police. Accusing the police over security, he said, “My last parliamentary election was looted by Kolkata police, Vineet Goyal. It was looted by miscreants and Vineet Goyal.”

Tapas Roy accuses TMC of creating chaos over strong room

The BJP leader further said, “We will deploy two persons to look after the strong room...They (TMC) are just spreading rumours as they are preparing ground for their defeat...Three-layer security arrangements are here.”

Talking to the reporters, Tapas Roy said, “This was the strong room. We heard in the news that a leader is coming here, and two TMC candidates are sitting on a dharna here. They had gone in and given a byte. This had never happened before. Hearing this, candidate Santosh Pathak and I came here. We were then joined by Purnima Chakraborty, Vijay Ojha and Ritesh Tiwari. One needs to prepare before their defeat. They said something is happening inside. I heard that the DEO (District Election Officer) took them in and showed them everything. So, there was a chaos here. When we reached here, TMC workers sloganeered and verbally abused us. We told the Kolkata Police officials that such things had never happened before at the strong room...They (TMC) are preparing a false narrative and lying to the common people. This is wrong. We have spoken to the DEO. Everything is alright. We spoke with the DEO, other officers and also Police officers as to why they allowed a particular political party here. They should not have...We will also speak with the Commissioner.”

TMC’s dharna, spars with BJP

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also arrived at the strongroom to take stock of the situation.

TMC candidate from Shyampukur assembly constituency, Shashi Panja and TMC candidate from Belghata assembly constituency, Kunal Ghosh, held a sit-in protest on Thursday in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata over allegations that the BJP and Election Commission of India are attempting to open EVM and VVPAT boxes without relevant party representatives.

“There is no transparency. They (BJP) are sending their people inside the strong room and tampering with the postal ballots,” Kunal Ghosh had earlier told ANI.

“Who are the ones inside the strong room?... One cannot go inside the strong room...We should have information about what is happening inside the strong room...Something fishy is going on...There are loopholes in the system,” TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged.

Continuing her allegations over the BJP, Shahi Panja said, “We were sitting on the dharna peacefully...BJP leaders created a ruckus here.”

A major ruckus was created after TMC leaders started protesting as BJP came along with police officials and both the parties started accusing each other.

Security forces have been deployed in Kolkata after BJP leaders, along with workers, arrived at the spot where TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh were sitting on a dharna outside the strong room.

After concluding the dharna, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “What happened today is a mistake of the EC. It was decided that after today, nobody will break open the seal of strong room and go inside without informing officially. This was the first decision. What happened today was wrong. More CCTV cameras are needed there, they have agreed. It should reflect on screen.”