West Bengal Election 2026: BJP announces first list of 144 candidates, Suvendu Adhikari fielded from Nandigram, check full list here

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INDIA
The list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s central election committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with senior leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh present.
The Bhartiya Janata Party has announced the first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal legislative assembly elections 2026 for 294 seats on Monday.
The list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s central election committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with senior leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh present. The announcement marks the party’s first set of candidates for the state polls.
BJP announces first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/QHLfHAUNFF— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
The BJP has fielded LoP Suvendu Adhikari from two seats-Bhabanipur and Nandigram. Shankar Ghosh fielded from Siliguri, Ashok Dinda from Moyna, Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin.
(This is a developing story)