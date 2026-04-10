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West Bengal Election 2026: Babri Masjid fame Humayun Kabir threatens Mamata Banerjee, to move court| Watch 'sting video'

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West Bengal Election 2026: Babri Masjid fame Humayun Kabir threatens Mamata Banerjee, to move court| Watch 'sting video'

His statement comes after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrew its alliance with Kabir's party. When questioned about AIMIM's move, Kabir declined to comment and said reporters should seek answers from AIMIM.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Babri Masjid fame Humayun Kabir threatens Mamata Banerjee, to move court| Watch 'sting video'
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Ahead of the West Bengal Election 2026, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of triggering a conspiracy by circulating a purported sting video. Kabir claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is plotting together with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) against him. He questioned whether the timing of the viral clip indicates a political plot. His statement comes after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) withdrew its alliance with Kabir's party. When questioned about AIMIM's move, Kabir declined to comment and said reporters should seek answers from AIMIM.

"A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy... I will answer them in the High Court. Mamata Banerjee shares good relations with the BJP and the RSS. They are doing this together against me," Kabir told while speaking to reporters.

What is in the 'sting video' linked to Humayun Kabir?

The leaked 'sting video' allegedly shows ex-TMC leader Humayun Kabir had an understanding with the BJP, that he wants the payment in instalments and was seeking an amount of 200 crore of the proposed 1000 crore in advance for helping with 50-60 assembly seats in the upcoming election. In the video, as reported by PTI, he can be heard claiming connections with BJP's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and had communication with the Prime Minister's Office.

According to PTI, the clip also has references to how “it is easy to fool Muslims” surrounding the Babri Masjid issue, and further outlines a broad strategy to divert Muslim votes away from TMC. Kabir could be heard suggesting that he has a huge Muslim voter base with him. 


Watch the 'sting video'
 

Meanwhile, TMC has circulated the video widely on social media, demanding a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the claims emerging from the video. Also, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has announced withdrawal from Kabir's alliance, hinting at the reason to be about the vulnerability of Muslims in Bengal. The party said it can't be associated with these statements.

Who is Humayun Kabir?

Kabir gained prominence following claims that he plans to build a mosque in Murshidabad modelled around the infamous Babri.  This led to his expulsion from TMC.

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