West Bengal Election 2026: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mausam Noor, Pradip Prasad in Congress first list of candidates

The announcement of candidates came a day after top Congress leaders held detailed deliberations on the list for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections during the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC).

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, Congress has finally unveiled the list of 284 candidates, nominating former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur and Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur. Former MP Mausam Noor, S K Jariatul Hossain, Shubhashish Bhattacharya, and Ranajit Mukherjee have been nominated from Malatipur, Nandigram, Panihati and Bidhannagar, respectively.

Congress releases first list of candidates

While Congress has fielded Pradip Prasad against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, it has also nominated Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The announcement of candidates came a day after top Congress leaders held detailed deliberations on the list for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections during the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) here. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, along with AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and leaders from West Bengal, had attended the meeting. Also present were CEC members Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Salman Khurshid, T S Singhdeo, K J George, P L Punia and Amee Yajnik, along with AICC in-charge for West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

AICC in-charge for West Bengal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, told the party had received 2,500 applications for the 294 assembly seats. “We will contest all 294 assembly seats in West Bengal, leaving none vacant. This was the wish of our workers and rank and file in the state since the beginning. We have received 2,500 applications for these 294 seats,” Mir said.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

As per reports, Congress will announce the names for the remaining ten seats soon. The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. First phase voting is scheduled on April 23, and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

(With PTI inputs)