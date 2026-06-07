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West Bengal: Eggs thrown at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s convoy in Kamarhati amid allegations of corruption

Eggs were allegedly thrown at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s convoy in West Bengal’s Kamarhati during a local protest over alleged corruption and “cut money” issues.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

West Bengal: Eggs thrown at TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s convoy in Kamarhati amid allegations of corruption
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Fresh political unrest surfaced in West Bengal on Saturday night when eggs were reportedly thrown at the convoy of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Madan Mitra in the Kamarhati constituency. The incident occurred in the Ariadaha area, where locals had gathered to protest during his visit following reports of unrest in the locality.

According to initial accounts, a group of residents targeted the MLA’s vehicle during the demonstration, forcing the convoy to leave the area. While Mitra later stated that he was not inside the vehicle at the time, reports suggested that his driver may have been assaulted amid the chaos.

Allegations and Counterclaims

The TMC leader blamed BJP-aligned individuals for orchestrating the attack, claiming it was a planned act of political provocation. However, local residents offered a different version of events, saying the protest stemmed from long-standing grievances against local representatives.

Protesters alleged that auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw operators had been subjected to unauthorised payments, commonly referred to as “cut money,” over several years. They demanded accountability and the return of funds they claim were collected unfairly by local functionaries.

The demonstration reportedly began outside the home of a ward councillor in Kamarhati before escalating into a confrontation during Mitra’s visit.

Pattern of Unrest Against Political Leaders

The incident is part of a broader wave of protests seen across West Bengal in recent weeks, particularly following the TMC’s electoral setback in the 2026 Assembly elections. Several party leaders have faced public demonstrations during visits to different districts.

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was confronted by protesters in Sonarpur, where demonstrators allegedly shouted slogans and threw eggs and stones during his interaction with a bereaved family. Security personnel had to escort him away from the area.

Similar incidents have also been reported during court appearances of other TMC-linked figures, where crowds gathered outside judicial premises expressing anger over allegations of corruption and extortion.

Growing Public Discontent in Focus

In recent months, eggs have increasingly emerged as a symbolic form of protest against political leaders accused of wrongdoing. Demonstrations involving egg-throwing have been reported during multiple public appearances of TMC representatives, highlighting growing public frustration.

The latest incident involving Madan Mitra underscores the rising tensions between sections of the public and political leadership in West Bengal, as the state continues to witness unrest and protests tied to allegations of corruption and governance failures.

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