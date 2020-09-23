West Bengal: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from Siliguri, 2 arrested

When intercepted, they said that they were coming from Guwahati and denied carrying any contraband with them. On sustained questioning, they admitted that the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through a Manipur border and that they were carrying it for delivery in Kolkata.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday intercepted a Hyundai i20 car in West Bengal's Siliguri and reportedly seized 30 pieces of gold worth Rs 2.65 crore. The DRI also arrested two people in connection with the case.

The total weight of the seized gold was 4.980 kg and was hidden inside the space beneath the front cabin lamp that was affixed to the roof adjacent to the front windscreen of the car.

The two arrested lived in Kidderpore (Kolkata) and hail from Arra in Bihar. When intercepted, they said that they were coming from Guwahati and denied carrying any contraband with them.

On sustained questioning by DRI Siliguri, they finally confessed that the gold is hidden inside the car.

They admitted that the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through a Manipur border and that they were carrying it for delivery in Kolkata.