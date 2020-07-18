West Bengal: Crude bomb hurled at BJP rally in Barrackpore, four party workers injured

At least four BJP workers were injured in the attack.

TMC workers allegedly hurled crude bombs and attacked BJP workers who were taking out a protest march against alleged corruption in Amphan relief distribution, harassment of BJP workers by police, and various other issues in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district earlier today.

The BJP rally was delayed due to attack and resumed after sometimes. BJP MP Arjun Singh was also present in the rally.

The rally was scheduled from Shyamnagar to Bhatpara.

"Many people have sustained injuries in the attack by TMC goons. Mobile phones and vehicles of several people have been snatched," Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh said.

It is to be noted that Arjun Singh's car was attacked by goons in North 24 Parganas' Halisahar on July 5, 2020. Bjp alleged that TMC cadres in Halisahar conducted the attack.

In what looked like retaliation, a TMC party office in Halishar was also vandalised following the attack on the MP's car.