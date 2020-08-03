West Bengal: CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim tests positive for COVID-19

After Shyamal Chakrabarti, veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in West Bengal Mohammed Salim has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The senior leader of the Marxist party has been admitted to a private hospital on Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass (E.M. Bypass).

From 2014-2019, Salim was a Member of the Parliament representing the Raiganj Constituency.

It has been learned that for the past few days, Md Salim was suffering from high fever, along with breathlessness and stomach pain. Soon after this, he was taken to the private hospital along E.M. Bypass.

On conducting a COVID-19 test, the reports for veteran CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim came back positive.

Earlier, it was reported that veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakrabarti has been affected by COVID-19. His reports came back positive on Saturday, following which he, too, was admitted to a hospital along the bypass. Last night, Chakrabarti was put on ventilation support after his medical conditions worsened.

Further details are awaited.