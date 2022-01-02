West Bengal COVID update: Flights from these major metros to Kolkata restricted to twice weekly

With the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state and particularly in Kolkata, the West Bengal government has decided to enforce new airport-related curbs as part of the wider restrictions. This includes the new directive of only twice weekly flights operating from Mumbai and Delhi. Flights from the major metros to Kolkata will only operate on Monday and Friday, from January 5 onwards.

Other air travel curbs include temporary suspension of direct flights from UK from tomorrow, January 3, 2022. Furthermore, all incoming international passengers will have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test from tomorrow onwards.

Among other restrictions, individual and transport movement has been barred at night from 10 pm to 5 am. Restaurant and bars will operate at 50% capacity and shut down by 10 pm. Shopping malls and market complexes will operate with 50% capacity.

All entertainment parks, zoo, tourist places will be closed. Swimming pools, spa, beauty parlours, gyms and wellness centres will remain closed from tomorrow.

All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from tomorrow onwards. All government and private offices will operate with 50% attendance. Local trains will also operate at 50% capacity and will not be plying beyond 7 pm.

The new guidelines come after Kolkata saw a tripling of cases over the past three days. While the city’s positivity rate has risen to 12.5%, the entire state’s rate has increased to 5.47%. On Friday (December 31), West Bengal reported 3,451 while Kolkata reported 1,954 new COVID-19 infections.