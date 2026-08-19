West Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

The court in Nadia district also directed that a report on the execution of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted on August 28, news agency PTI reported.

A court in West Bengal on Wednesday (August 19) ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for not honouring summons in a hate speech case. The court in the state's Nadia district also directed that a report on the execution of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted on August 28, news agency PTI reported.

The case filed against Mahua Moitra alleges that she had insulted women and made hate speech, over which the court had issued pre-cognisance summons to her. But the 3rd judicial magistrate at the Krishnanagar court noted that she failed to appear before it despite repeated summonses. It ordered immediate issuance of an arrest warrant against the TMC leader. On Tuesday, the court had asked Moitra to appear the next day, but she did not turn up.

The Krishnanagar court objected to Moitra's absence from the proceedings and said: "The series of disobedience of the order of this court...goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her." The judge added that the MP has "no respect for the court of law." Moitra's lawyer said that she might be heckled outside the court premises if she appeared.

Reportedly, the police case against Mahua Moitra has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 79 (insulting modesty of woman), Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups) Section 299 (outraging religious feelings, Section 351 (criminal intimidation) and Section 353(2) (hate speech). Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Moitra's plea challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court, which had directed her to appear before the police on August 15 in another hate speech case.