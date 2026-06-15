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West Bengal court issues arrest warrant against Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy in land scam case

The warrant was issued after investigators told the court that they could not trace Roy despite repeated attempts to locate him. Meanwhile, Roy has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail, and the petition is expected to be heard later this week.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

West Bengal court issues arrest warrant against Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy in land scam case
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: ANI).
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A court in West Bengal on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Sumit Roy, a personal assistant (PA) of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a land scam case. The warrant was issued after investigators told the court that they could not trace Roy despite repeated attempts to locate him. Meanwhile, Roy has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail, and the petition is expected to be heard later this week.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the land scam case is registered at the Salboni police station. Officials said that his name surfaced during the questioning of former Medinipur member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sujoy Hazra, who was earlier arrested in this case. As part of the search operation, a team from Salboni police station, along with central forces, reached Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Saturday. "Based on technical inputs, searches were carried out at multiple locations. However, the accused was not found," a senior official told PTI.

Reportedly, Hazra was detained on charges of forgery and extortion after a complainant alleged that he took Rs 10 lakh from him in 2021 under the false promise of delivering houses. Police inquiries revealed that the land in question was actually government property. During Hazra’s interrogation, the police discovered a trail of monetary transactions linking him directly to Roy, making him a key suspect in the case. Roy is said to have a long history with Banerjee as the two reportedly studied together until Class 12 at a school in Kolkata.

Earlier, Banerjee reached the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an alleged multi-crore primary teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal. He was summoned and asked to appear before the central agency to join the ongoing investigation. The summons were part of the ED's probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers, which has been under scrutiny for suspected financial misconduct and procedural violations.

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