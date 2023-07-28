Headlines

West Bengal couple sells off son to buy Apple iPhone

West Bengal: The couple is from the poor strata of the society. They suddenly got the expensive mobile phone.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

A couple in West Bengal allegedly sold off their eight-month-old son to buy an Apple iPhone. They apparently wanted to make reels from the phone known for its good camera quality. The incident took place in Bengal's 24 Parganas. The police have arrested the mother of the baby and are searching for his father.

The couple is from the poor strata of the society. They suddenly got the expensive mobile phone. Their neighbours noticed that the woman had the phone but their child was missing. They initially concealed the whereabouts of their child. However, they later revealed they sold the child to a couple.

The police recovered the child from Khardaah.

According to the police, Kanai Chowdhury used to live in Gandhinagar with his son Jaidev and daughter-in-law Sakshi Kanai. He and his daughter-in-law had an altercation over something. The matter reached the police.

The neighbours later noticed their son was missing. They also noticed that the woman had an expensive mobile phone.

The police have also arrested the man's parents.

The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter.

