West Bengal couple sells off son to buy Apple iPhone

A couple in West Bengal allegedly sold off their eight-month-old son to buy an Apple iPhone. They apparently wanted to make reels from the phone known for its good camera quality. The incident took place in Bengal's 24 Parganas. The police have arrested the mother of the baby and are searching for his father.

The couple is from the poor strata of the society. They suddenly got the expensive mobile phone. Their neighbours noticed that the woman had the phone but their child was missing. They initially concealed the whereabouts of their child. However, they later revealed they sold the child to a couple.

The police recovered the child from Khardaah.

The police have also arrested the man's parents.

The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter.