West Bengal: Cop opens fire outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, kills woman and self

In a shocking incident in West Bengal, an on-duty policeman reportedly opened fire outside of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata, which left the city shaken up. The incident took place in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday afternoon, said the police.

The on-duty cop in Kolkata reportedly fired several rounds into the air and the crowd outside the high commission building, and fatally shot a woman present at the scene. After killing the woman, the policeman shot himself in the head, authorities said.

The woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down after being hit by a bullet as the on-duty policeman kept firing from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area, they said, according to PTI reports.

The authorities further said that the woman died on the spot after being hit by the bullet, while the policeman after firing a few rounds more shot himself in the head.

The identities of the policeman and the woman are yet to be known. The reason behind the cop opening fire in public is also not known yet.

"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident. A huge contingent of police reached the area minutes later and took away the bodies. Preliminary investigations are underway, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

