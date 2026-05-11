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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's major decisions in first cabinet meeting: Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation to Bangladesh border fencing

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the new journey of good governance, security, and double-engine government in West Bengal will move forward on the same path of development followed in other BJP-ruled states across the country.

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Updated : May 11, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's major decisions in first cabinet meeting: Ayushman Bharat scheme implementation to Bangladesh border fencing
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The West Bengal government has decided to implement Ayushman Bharat and roll out major Central welfare schemes across the state, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced after the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP government at Nabanna on Monday.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the new journey of good governance, security, and double-engine government in West Bengal will move forward on the same path of development followed in other BJP-ruled states across the country. He reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the principle of "For the People, By the People, Of the People.

"The new state Cabinet expressed gratitude and congratulations to the voters of West Bengal, the administration, and everyone associated with the electoral process for conducting a fear-free, violence-free, and fair election in the state after a long time.

The government also paid tribute to the 321 martyrs of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Chief Minister assured that the Government stands firmly with their families and that strict action will be taken against those involved in political killings.

Giving priority to border security, the Government approved the process of handing over the required land to the BSF. The Chief Secretary and the Land and Land Reforms Department have been directed to complete the process within 45 days.

The West Bengal government has also officially decided to join the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Health Secretary and advisors to the Chief Minister's Office have been directed to complete the necessary agreement with the Union Health Ministry at the earliest.

The process has begun to actively implement major Central Government schemes in the state, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishak Bima Yojana, PM SHRI, Vishwakarma Scheme, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana. District Magistrates have been instructed to expedite the forwarding of all applications to the concerned Union Ministries.

As part of administrative reforms, IAS officers in the state will now participate in Central Government training programmes in line with practices followed in other states, said the release. The Government has also decided to fully align West Bengal with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tthe upper age limit for government job applications has been increased by five years to improve employment opportunities for educated youth.

The Chief Minister stated that the previous Government had failed to implement the Union Home Ministry's directive dated 16th June, 2025 regarding the census process. The present Government has immediately enforced the pending administrative circular.

The Chief Minister said, "This Government does not function on ego; it functions on principles." Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message of "Fear Out, Trust In," he stated that the new Government is committed to ensuring security, confidence, and development for the people of West Bengal.

The Government will not discontinue any ongoing welfare schemes for the people. However, all such schemes will now function through a transparent process. No deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-Indian individual will be allowed to avail benefits meant for the citizens of the state.

Reiterating the Government's commitment towards national security, the Chief Minister assured that all land required by the BSF would be provided. He stated that the previous Government had ignored directives of the Central Government and the Courts in order to protect illegal infiltrators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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