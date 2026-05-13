West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari retains Bhabanipur seat, to vacate Nandigram constituency

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced he will retain the Bhabanipur Assembly seat and vacate Nandigram after taking oath as MLA.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced that he would continue as the MLA from Bhabanipur and relinquish the Nandigram Assembly seat. The announcement came shortly after he took oath in the West Bengal Assembly as the representative from Bhabanipur.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly premises, Adhikari stated that under constitutional provisions, he cannot remain a member from two constituencies simultaneously. Therefore, he decided to retain the Bhabanipur seat while stepping down from Nandigram.

By-Election Likely in Nandigram

With Adhikari vacating the Nandigram constituency, the seat is now expected to witness a by-election in the coming months. The BJP leader said that another representative from his party would contest the election and serve the people of the constituency.

Adhikari had emerged victorious from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, strengthening his position within the BJP in the state. His decision to retain Bhabanipur is being viewed as a strategic political move ahead of future organisational and electoral plans in West Bengal.

Assures Continued Support for Nandigram

Despite giving up the Nandigram seat, Adhikari assured residents that he would remain actively involved in the region’s development. He said the people of Nandigram would continue to receive his support and attention over the next five years.

The BJP leader emphasised that all promises made during the election campaign would be fulfilled without interruption. According to him, developmental projects and welfare initiatives planned for Nandigram would continue alongside efforts being undertaken across the rest of the state.

Adhikari also reiterated his commitment to maintaining a close connection with the people of the constituency even after formally resigning from the seat. He added that residents would not feel his absence and that he would continue monitoring the progress of development work in the area.

Political Significance

Adhikari’s decision is likely to trigger fresh political activity in Nandigram, a constituency that has remained politically significant in West Bengal politics for years. The upcoming bypoll is expected to attract major attention from both the BJP and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress as both parties prepare for another electoral contest in the state.