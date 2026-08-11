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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari escapes mid-air scare as helicopter makes emergency landing

Adhikari had left from Dumdum by air for Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur, where he was due to attend a commemorative programme for freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari escapes mid-air scare as helicopter makes emergency landing
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari; Image source: ANI
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The helicopter carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari carried out an emergency landing at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday following a deterioration in weather conditions.

Adhikari had left from Dumdum by air for Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur, where he was due to attend a commemorative programme for freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.

What exactly happend?

Officials said that while en route to Keshpur, the pilot decided to land in an open area at Kolaghat as a precaution because of inclement weather.

The decision was made prior to reaching the scheduled destination.

The aircraft later touched down safely in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district. The Chief Minister was on his way to Keshpur to attend a programme marking freedom fighter Khudiram Bose’s commemoration.

 

Following the emergency landing, he completed the rest of the journey to the venue by road.

The Keshpur programme was on the Chief Minister’s itinerary for Tuesday, with Adhikari set to pay respect to Khudiram Bose.

The helicopter’s precautionary landing in Kolaghat came as weather conditions affected the flight, prompting the pilot to opt for a landing at an open ground rather than continue towards Keshpur.

Rain alert in Bengal

Several areas of South Bengal are likely to see more rain as monsoon activity intensifies across India.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and both Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts are forecast to receive heavy showers from Wednesday.

The IMD’s outlook also indicates that West Bengal can expect light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next week.

 

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