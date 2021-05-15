Headlines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

Updated: May 15, 2021, 12:49 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 15, 2021). 

According to the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata. The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

In other news, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people died of COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far. On Saturday, keeping in mind the increase in the number of COVID cases, the West Bengal government announced additional restrictions which will remain in place for 15 days.

Here's what's allowed and what's not during the 'lockdown' in West Bengal.

  1. All schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres will remain closed.
  2. All government and private offices and establishments shall remain closed.
  3. Essential emergency services will be allowed to function.
  4. Shopping complexes, malls, restaurants, salons, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed.
  5. Retail shops to remain open only till 7 am till 10 am.
  6. Sweets and meat shops are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.
  7. Medical shops and optical shops will remain open as usual.
  8. Parks and zoos will remain closed.
  9. Metro services closed, local trains and buses will remain closed except for emergency essential service personnel.
  10. Private cars, taxis are exempted from emergency essential services.
  11. Metro services will operate only for those who are engaged in emergency services.
  12. Goods carrier to remain suspended except for medical and food services.
  13. All political, entertainment, cultural, religious gathering prohibited.
  14. All industries and manufacturing units will remain closed except for food and medical supplies and medical packaging services.
