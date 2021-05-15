West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim succumbs to COVID-19

Mamata Banerjee's brother Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee died due to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 15, 2021).

According to the reports, Ashim Banerjee was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Medica Hospital in Kolkata. The Chief Minister's brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata informed.

In other news, on Friday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people died of COVID-19 infection on Friday, the state health department bulletin said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths have been reported so far. On Saturday, keeping in mind the increase in the number of COVID cases, the West Bengal government announced additional restrictions which will remain in place for 15 days.

