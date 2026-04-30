West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges TMC workers to guard EVMs after state exit polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rejected exit poll predictions, alleging they are biased and BJP-driven.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly dismissed exit poll projections for the state assembly elections, alleging that the figures are manipulated in favour of the BJP. She claimed that the forecasts are politically motivated and intended to weaken the morale of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ahead of counting day.

Banerjee asserted that the TMC remains confident of returning to power when results are declared on May 4. She also warned party workers to remain vigilant during the counting process, alleging that attempts could be made to influence outcomes.

Allegations of Manipulation and Vigilance Call

In a video message, the Chief Minister alleged that exit polls were being 'engineered' and accused political opponents of spreading misleading numbers. She also referred to alleged overnight security actions in her constituency, Bhabanipur, suggesting increased political activity ahead of results.

Banerjee further urged supporters to closely monitor counting centres, claiming there could be attempts to alter electronic voting data. She encouraged party workers to stay alert throughout the counting process and not step away from their assigned locations.

She also stated that if necessary, she would personally visit counting centres as a candidate to ensure transparency. According to her, safeguarding the electoral process is essential given what she described as repeated attempts to distort outcomes.

Confidence in Electoral Victory

Despite concerns, Banerjee expressed strong confidence that the TMC would secure a decisive mandate. She projected that the party would win over 226 seats in the 294-member assembly, enough to form the government comfortably.

Her remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state, with multiple parties making competing claims about the final outcome.

Exit Poll Projections Show Mixed Picture

Several polling agencies have released differing predictions for the election outcome. According to Matrize, the TMC-led alliance may secure between 125 and 140 seats, while the BJP could win 146 to 161 seats, suggesting a tight contest.

Another survey by P-Marq also indicated a BJP lead with 150 to 175 seats, while projecting 118 to 138 seats for the TMC.

Poll Diary predicted a stronger performance for the BJP, estimating 142 to 171 seats, while placing the TMC at 99 to 127 seats.

However, People’s Pulse offered a contrasting outlook, suggesting that the TMC could retain power with 177 to 187 seats, though lower than its previous strength.

Awaiting Final Results

With conflicting exit poll data and heightened political rhetoric, attention is now focused on the official counting process. The final outcome will determine whether the projections align with the actual mandate or diverge significantly.