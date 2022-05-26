West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to replace Governor as chancellor of universities

(Image Source: IANS)

The ongoing tussle between the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached another level. In a big decision, now the state government has decided to make the Chief Minister the chancellor of the university, instead of the Governor.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu gave this information on Thursday. Education Minister Bratya Basu said that it has been decided in the cabinet meeting that in the universities run by the state government, the Governor will no longer be the chancellor and will be replaced by the Chief Minister.

A law will be brought to this effect in the assembly. Let us tell you that earlier in the universities run by the state government, the Governor was also the chancellor of the university, who would then appoint the vice-chancellor of the university.

Earlier, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had accused Mamata government of violating the powers of the governor and disobeying the decisions taken by the governor on several occasions. Recently, Mamata Banerjee had herself accused the Governor of appointing vice-chancellors without the consent of the state government.

Now it is believed that this decision has been taken by the government for the purpose of reducing the powers of the Governor. The state government says that names are sent to the Governor for the appointment of vice-chancellors in the university, but those names are not approved by him. Now soon a bill will be brought in the assembly and the law will be changed.

Same rule in Tamil Nadu

Earlier in Tamil Nadu, the state government had stripped the Governor of the right to appoint vice-chancellors. The Government of Tamil Nadu had given the example of Gujarat for this. The Tamil Nadu government had said that even in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice-chancellors are not appointed by the governor but by the state government.