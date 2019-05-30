West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee throws a fit, not to attend PM Narendra Modi swearing in

In a U-turn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The TMC chief's announcement on Twitter followed BJP's decision to 'parade' kin of over 40 BJP workers allegedly killed by Trinamool cadre at the swearing-in ceremony.

Banerjee had on Tuesday received an invitation and told reporters she would attend the event as a matter of "constitutional courtesy" after having spoken to a couple of other chief ministers.

However, after it transpired that BJP is transporting family members of over 40 BJP workers, killed in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year, by train to Delhi, a livid Banerjee said she will not attend as the "occasion to celebrate democracy should not be devalued to score political points".

"Congratulations, new Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. It was my plan to accept the 'Constitutional invitation' and attend the oath-taking ceremony. However in the last one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP are claiming people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal...This is completely untrue," tweeted Mamata, adding she, therefore, was "compelled" not to attend the ceremony.