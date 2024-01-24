West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's car met with an accident on Wednesday (Jan 24) while returning to Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's car met with an accident on Wednesday (Jan 24) while returning to Kolkata from official work in East Burdwan. TMC leader suffered a minor head injury in the accident.

An official told PTI that the injury occurred when the car halted suddenly to avoid a collision with another car. ANI reported that she was to return by helicopter to the city but travelled by road due to bad weather conditions.

"Shortly after leaving the venue a car strayed into the convoy and her driver had to apply the brakes abruptly. Since she always sits in the front seat," the police told HT. "She was tossed forward and her head hit the windshield," they said.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee hit the headlines for denying alliance with Congress in West Bengal for Lok Sabha poll 2024. Hours after her statement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Lok Sabha election alone in Punjab.

