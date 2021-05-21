CM Mamata Banerjee set to contest bypoll from Bhawanipore constituency

Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay who resigned from the post of MLA has confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from the Bhawanipore seat.

The Trinamool MLA who won from Bhawanipore seat, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, resigned from the Bengal assembly this afternoon to enable his party boss to contest from the seat.

In the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP from where she had contested the elections this time.

It is important that Mamata Banerjee becomes a member of the legislative assembly for her to be able to retain her position as Chief Minister of the state.

Article 164 of the constitution says a minister who is not an MLA within six months has to resign. She will contest the by-election from Bhawanipore. Mamata Banerjee is also a voter in the Bhawanipore seat.

Mamata Banerjee's landslide victory in the Bengal election to win a third straight term was tempered by her own loss in Nandigram by a narrow margin to the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, a TMC turncoat.

Bhawanipore was always Mamata's stronghold and she was an MLA from the seat but chose to contest from Nandigram this time where she lost to Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee won from Bhowanipore in 2011 by-elections. Mamata Banerjee retained the Bhawanipore seat in the 2016 elections.