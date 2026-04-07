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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC hits back on Pakistan's bizarre threat of attacking Kolkata: 'Enter their homes'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC party leader Abhishek Banerjee has strongly reacted to Pakistan threatening to attack Kolkata. Banerjee has slammed the silence of Indian government over Pakistan openly threatening to attack Kolkata.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 02:16 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC hits back on Pakistan's bizarre threat of attacking Kolkata: 'Enter their homes'
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC party leader Abhishek Banerjee has strongly reacted to Pakistan threatening to attack Kolkata. Banerjee, who is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, slammed the silence of Indian government over Pakistan openly threatening to attack Kolkata. Ahead of elections in West Bengal scheduled for April 23, and April 29, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was addressing a public rally in Siliguri. He asserted that once Mamata Banerjee and the INDIA alliance come to power at the Centre, “we will enter their homes and kill them."

He said, "Two days ago, Khawaja Asif said that they would blow up Kolkata. Our Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister remained silent. I have written the name of Khawaja Asif on my list. The day Mamata Banerjee and the INDIA alliance form a government, we will enter their homes and kill them."

Banerjee also criticized PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling them 'mute spectator'. He said, "He (Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif) is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata, while our PM Narendra Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and asking people to remove the TMC."

“Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are silent. Shah calls us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis every day, but when Pakistan threatens Kolkata, he becomes a mute spectator,” Banerjee added.

Mamata Banerjee on Pakistan's threat to India

Mamata Banerjee also questioned the silence PM Modi on Pakistan's fresh threat. She said, 'How can a Pakistani minister talk about targeting Kolkata? Why didn’t Modi come out and say anything yesterday? Why couldn’t he say that strict action would be taken? Why are you silent? Why hasn’t action been taken against Pakistan?... If they talk about attacking Kolkata, we will not accept it.'

Pakistan's open threat to Kolkata

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif again gave a bizarre threat of targeting Kolkata, which is around 2200 km from Pakistan, if any hostilities erups between the two nuclear states,  India and Pakistan. He reportedly said that if India attempted any action on “false grounds”, the situation could escalate as far as Kolkata.

He said “This time, the conflict will not remain limited. We will enter their territory and strike them inside their own homes,” he said.

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