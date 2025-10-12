West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on the gangrape of 23-year-old MBBS student in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on the gangrape of 23-year-old MBBS student in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district. CM Banerjee asked, 'She was studying in a private medical college. Whose responsibility is it? How did she come out at 12.30 am?'

She added that the 'girls should not be allowed to go out at night', and said that it was the responsibility of college authorities to take care of the college 'culture' at night.

She blamed college, ''They should not be allowed to come out. It is a forest area.'

What is the incident?

After RG Kar case, West bengal was shocked with another MBBS student gangrape case, when a 23-year-old woman, originally from Odisha, was attacked and gangraped by three men near a priave medical college in Shobhapur, Durgapur.

The three men were arrested by the West bengal police, an futher investigation is ongoing. The Police is invstigating using CCTV footage to gather evidences.