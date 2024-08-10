West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's first reaction on Kolkata doctor's murder, says, 'if needed, accused will be...'

A trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall at the state-run hospital last Friday. After this shocking incident, her fellow junior doctors staged a protest to demand justice for the deceased.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reacted to the murder of a woman post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling the incident ‘despicable’ and said that strict actions would be taken against the accused. She said that the accused will be hanged if needed and the state government is taking all the measures for the case to be fast-tracked.

A trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall at the state-run hospital last Friday. After this shocking incident, her fellow junior doctors staged a protest to demand justice for the deceased.

"Firstly, the incident is unfortunate and despicable. It feels like a personal loss to me. Their (doctors') anger and demand is justified. I support it. Police have also accepted their demands," Banerjee said.

"I have directed the case to be taken to a fast-track court. If needed, the accused will be hanged. But they should be given the strictest punishment," Banerjee said.

"For those who are protesting, if they feel that they don't have faith in the state administration, they can approach any other law enforcement agency. I have no issue with that. We want proper and thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the culprits," she further added.

"Just as we have a responsibility, the hospital’s superintendent too has a responsibility. We will also probe if there was negligence on any part," she said.

A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.

Describing the incident as gruesome and despicable, she urged the junior doctors at various state-run hospitals to carry on giving healthcare services, while holding the protests.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.