Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, discusses vaccine and development projects

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi today. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the much-bitterly fought West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Following her meeting with the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee held a press conference where she briefed the media about the meeting. Mamata Banerjee said that she spoke to the Prime Minister about COVID-19. She added that PM Modi should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Speaking with reporters in the national capital, Mamata Banerjee said that there should be a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Pegasus scandal involving opposition leaders, two union ministers, and 40 journalists. The Pegasus scandal have virtually blocked the monsoon session of parliament with the opposition demanding answers from PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, Mamata Banerjee refused to comment on what PM Modi said in the meeting. "I cannot tell you what he said because it would not be right," Banerjee told reporters.

Mamata Banerjee also added that development projects in West Bengal were discussed during her meeting with PM Narendra Modi. "We need more vaccines and medicine. Our state got less compared to other states as per population," she added.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress supremo met Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma. Mamata will also be meeting another Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi in the evening. During her Delhi visit, Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The CM will spend three days in Delhi meeting with opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to call on her.