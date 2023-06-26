West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee makes, serves tea to people during Panchayat polls campaign

Mamata Banerjee | Photo: ANI

Ahead of West Bengal Panchayat polls, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen making and serving tea to people at a local tea shop on Monday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes tea and serves it to people at a tea stall in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar, as a part of her campaign for upcoming Panchayat polls, reports ANI.

A video shows her serving tea to the people. Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee is campaigning for the panchayat elections after a gap of 12 years.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes tea and serves it to people at a tea stall in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar, as a part of her campaign for upcoming Panchayat polls pic.twitter.com/s2TiVIdyET June 26, 2023

The CM has earlier accused the BSF of threatening voters at the orders of the BJP. She asked the police to keep a close watch on the matter. The Calcutta High Court had ordered to deploy central paramilitary to prevent a violent situation. A petition was filed against those orders at the Supreme Court which was dismissed by the apex court.

Banerjee also criticised the role of Congress and CPI during the opposition meeting held in Patna a few days ago and alleged that they are trying to work with BJP in Bengal.

