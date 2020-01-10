West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to hold closed-door meeting with PM Modi on January 11: Sources

Riling up a ton of controversies, it has now been reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata on January 11, i.e. Saturday. PM Modi will be in the city on January 11-12 (Saturday-Sunday) as part of a two-day official visit.

According to State Secretariat (Nabanna) sources, the closed-door meeting between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi might be conducted at 9 PM on Saturday, adding that it is likely to take place at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the West Bengal Governor. However, the possible agenda of the meeting has not yet been officially divulged. Nabanna sources only added that if an administrative-level meeting does take place, the Chief Minister will put forward several demands of the state before the Prime Minister.

Notably, Modi-Mamata will be present at the same stage on January 12 (Sunday), attending an event at the Netaji Indoor stadium.

But before that, the news of a possible closed-door meeting between the two leaders has provided fresh stimuli to rumours floating around the political sphere of West Bengal. Several stakeholders have already started commenting regarding rumours on the controversial Modi-Mamata and BJP-Trinamool link. This has, in turn, been fanned by the Opposition in Bengal, which stated that Mamata's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) might just be an eyewash and an electoral issue, instead of principle.

However, political commentators have stated that Mamata Banerjee has already gone all-out against CAA-NRC and it will be difficult to back out from that stance, especially since the Chief Minister has been seen publicly being vocal about the citizenship issue and even hitting the streets a number of times for the cause. However, it is being said that Mamata can complain to the Prime Minister regarding the West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, since the animosity between the governor and the WB govt, across the past several months, has been barely secret.

There is tension regarding PM Modi's arrival in Kolkata, especially because the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has been vocal about being against the central government's citizenship policies. Independent demonstrators and activists in the city and around Bengal have also been conducting anti-CAA-NRC protests across the state, and hence some modicum of opposition to the Prime Minister's visit is expected.

In view of these issues, the timing of the Prime Minister's arrival has been rescheduled. Earlier, it had been said that Modi's fight will be landing at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Dum Dum at 5 PM on January 11, following which the Prime Minister would proceed to enter the city via road. However, the timing was later changed and it was decided that Modi will instead arrive at 3:30 - 4 PM and proceed to the Race Course on air via a helicopter. This was arranged so that the Prime Minister's Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover has fewer security concerns to deal with.