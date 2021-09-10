West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination for the upcoming by-polls to the Bhabhanipur Assembly seat in south Kolkata. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date of the by-election in the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency of West Bengal on September 30. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Mamata Banerjee has once again expressed her displeasure regarding the Assembly poll timings and phases. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief needs to win this by-election to retain her chief ministerial post. West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhya vacated the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from this seat.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded advocate and vice president of the party’s youth wing in West Bengal, Priyanka Tibrewal to take on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. Tibrewal was one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court.

About the constituency

Bhabanipur constituency has 206,389 electors, of which 95,143 are female voters, which comes to around 46%.

It has a sizeable population of Sikhs and Gujaratis. However, the area is dominated by middle-class Bengalis.